School district signs third Aboriginal Education Enhancement Agreement

The Okanagan-Similkameen school district signed its third Aboriginal Education Enhancement Agreement today.

Linda Larson, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, attended the signing ceremony at the Lower Similkameen Indian Band gymnasium in Keremeos on behalf of Education Minister Mike Bernier.

Developed with local aboriginal communities, parents, students, teachers, administrators and the community, the enhancement agreement further strengthens and supports aboriginal student achievement and success in the district.

Aboriginal Education Enhancement Agreements are a five-year commitment by school districts, local First Nations communities and the Ministry of Education to work together to enhance the educational achievement of Aboriginal students through programming that supports aboriginal history, culture and language.

Under this agreement the district is:

working collectively to support Aboriginal learners;

fostering greater understanding of the Okanagan culture among all district staff to support aboriginal students’ participation in traditional community activities;

continually enhancing the academic performance of aboriginal learners; and,

encouraging collaboration between students, parents, elders and band staff, as well as district and school staff to build awareness and appreciation for aboriginal cultures.

This third agreement is using the knowledge gained from the district’s previous enhancement agreements to improve student success. It also builds on government’s work to include aboriginal history, culture and perspectives into British Columbia’s new curriculum.

“Congratulations to the Okanagan-Similkameen school district and the First Nations communities for continuing to support all students in their district,” said Education Minister Mike Bernier. “With their third agreement, they are taking another important step to better support aboriginal students.”

Larson said the signing of this third agreement shows the great work being accomplished in our school district to support students of aboriginal ancestry. “It also demonstrates our commitment to continue with this work, and exemplifies our goal to inspire success for every student by bringing communities together to learn, share and grow.”

Marieze Tarr, school board chair, said: “I am proud of this third agreement as it reflects the positive relationships and collaboration in our schools and local aboriginal communities to improve school success for our aboriginal learners. The Enhancement Agreement promotes understanding of aboriginal history and culture with all students and staff and signals School District 53’s commitment to continue to work together in the years to come.”

Local elder Gloria Bent said: “Peace, dream, learn, achieve through hard work. I’m grateful all children will learn about our walk suk?naqin* and sm?lqmix* and incorporate some of

the teachings in their lifestyle.”

Quick facts:

Over 19 per cent of students in the Okanagan Similkameen school district are aboriginal.

In this district the completion rate for aboriginal students was 61.2 per cent in 2014-15.

Since 2000, the provincial six-year completion rate for aboriginal students has increased from 39 to 63 per cent.