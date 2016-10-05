Families in need get new car seats

Several families in need in Oliver are the recipients of new car seats, thanks to a United Way program that is promoting child safety and community support.

On Tuesday a rental truck pulled up outside Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre to drop off several boxes containing convertible car seats.

United Way is partnering with eight local agencies, including Desert Sun, to deliver car seats to families who need them the most.

Community investment manager Ian Gerbrandt said the program is designed to strengthen families in the region and enhance child safety.