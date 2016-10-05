Doctors of BC president delivers healthy message to Oliver students

On Monday Doctors of BC president Alan Ruddiman addressed Sen Pok Chin students while promoting the Be Active Every Day campaign, which encourages children to be more active and make healthy choices.

Ruddiman said children should eat five fruits and vegetables every day, be active at least 60 minutes a day, have no more than two hours of screen time per day, and stay away from sugary drinks.

The Oliver physician is challenging local students to do all of these things during the month of October. But he hopes these healthy choices will become a daily habit.