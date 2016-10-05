Drag racers shake, rattle and roll

Richter Pass Motorplex. Do you know where it is? Any other day of the week it is known as the Osoyoos airport. But recently the Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) opened the gates to a flood of drag cars from all over British Columbia and Alberta. They needed to come see what’s shakin’ in the Okanagan.

The weekend did not disappoint. A record smashing 113 drivers registered to line their cars up and see just what they could do. Fans flocked to R.P.M. and made the event a complete success.

WCRA had their 7th annual Car Club Challenge. This rumble of four different car clubs is always a hit with the fans. This year The Kelowna Kustoms club brought home the trophy. Their driver, Ian Haryett (’65 Comet Caliente) beat Vernon Cam Jammers’ Luke Stabu (’72 Nova) to the finish line. This puts the Kelowna Kustoms ahead of all the rest with three wins.

Cliff Meeds, from Oliver’s Coachmasters, raced his ’69 Chevrolet truck to the winners’ circle in the Fast Four Shoot-out.

Sportsman Bracket winner Rob Wylie from Vernon (’72 Chevelle wagon) raced Gord Hoeft from Kelowna (’73 Ford Mustang).

In the Pro Bracket James Lutz and his ’66 Ford Fairlane (Enderby) zipped past his competition, Ron Carlson’s ’70 Chevrolet Nova (Kelowna) to take home the trophy.

Grand Forks, BC’s Rob Skilling (’70 Chevelle) drove to victory over Penticton’s Dean Book (’86 Ford F150) in the Super Pro division.

Bike/Sled class saw Creston’s Jim Mehedon (’02 Gen 2 sled) fly past Kelowna’s Dan Ofukany (’99 Arctic Cat ZRTR800) to drag the trophy home.

Only one more event for the 2016 season is slated from the South Okanagan’s drag racers. Sunday October 9 the gates will open up at 9 a.m. Racers: you are encouraged to come early for registration and to pass your vehicle through technical inspection.

Latecomers may not have opportunities for many qualifying passes. Fans are welcome early as well. Concessions are available on site, complete with breakfast menu.

Fill the grandstands, drag along your favourite lawn chair or back your rig up to “redneck row.” Every seat in the place gets the thrill of live side-by-side 1/8 mile drag racing action.

By Shana Cachola