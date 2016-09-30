You Are Here: Home » Featured » Father builds ‘little free library’ by request from daughter

Father builds ‘little free library’ by request from daughter

Posted by: Posted date: September 30, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
Tom O'Neill built the "little free library" that was erected today at the Oliver Community Centre. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

It’s  hard to say no to your daughter.

That’s how Tom O’Neill from Summerland felt when his daughter, Shendah Benoit, asked him to build a “little free library” at the Oliver Community Centre.

The project, sponsored by Communities for Kids, is a free book exchange where people can take a book and return a book. Why not share your favourite book and promote literacy?

O’Neill erected the “little free library” today. Check it out and bring a book.

 

