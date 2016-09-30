Father builds ‘little free library’ by request from daughter

It’s hard to say no to your daughter.

That’s how Tom O’Neill from Summerland felt when his daughter, Shendah Benoit, asked him to build a “little free library” at the Oliver Community Centre.

The project, sponsored by Communities for Kids, is a free book exchange where people can take a book and return a book. Why not share your favourite book and promote literacy?

O’Neill erected the “little free library” today. Check it out and bring a book.