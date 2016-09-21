Public invited to Bird Migration Day event

Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance is hosting a Bird Migration Day open house at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 am to noon.

The public is invited to stop in for an opportunity to see birds being banded, go on a guided walk with nature interpreters and learn about birds and bird migration.

The site is rustic with uneven terrain and narrow pathways (not wheelchair accessible). There is a portable washroom on site. Parking is available on the west side of Highway 97 at the kiosk parking lot just south of the site or at a roadside pull-out just north of the site.

The event will run rain or shine. For more information contact Jayme Friedt at ecostudies@osca.org.