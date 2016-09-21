You Are Here: Home » Featured » Public invited to Bird Migration Day event

Public invited to Bird Migration Day event

Check out the Bird Migration Day activities at Vaseux Lake this Sunday. Photo contributed



Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance is hosting a Bird Migration Day open house at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 am to noon.

The public is invited to stop in for an opportunity to see birds being banded, go on a guided walk with nature interpreters and learn about birds and bird migration.

The site is rustic with uneven terrain and narrow pathways (not wheelchair accessible). There is a portable washroom on site.  Parking is available on the west side of Highway 97 at the kiosk parking lot just south of the site or at a roadside pull-out just north of the site.

The event will run rain or shine. For more information contact Jayme Friedt at ecostudies@osca.org.

