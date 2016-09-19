Shipping containers subject of public hearing

Town council is hosting a public hearing on the use and storage of shipping containers in Oliver’s industrial (M1) and commercial (C5) zones.

A zoning amendment bylaw proposes to: introduce new definitions for “self-storage” and “outdoor storage,” introduce general regulations, introduce self-storage and outdoor storage as permitted uses in the M1 zone.

The public hearing has been set for October 11.

In the meantime, the Town has received an application for an industrial development permit involving the property at 237 and 239 Maple Ave., where the applicant is selling and leasing shipping containers.

The applicant indicates that he intends to use the shipping containers as an accessory mini-storage business and will be storing about 30 containers on site.

This is problematic as the zoning bylaw lists mini-storage as a permitted use in only the Commercial Transition (C5) zone, not the M1 zone