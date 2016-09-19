Food Drive sees tremendous results in Oliver

I am once again amazed at the generosity of our wonderful community.

I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to put together a food donation for the 6th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, September 17. Volunteers distributed approximately 2000 donation bags throughout our community, giving a good percentage of our residents the opportunity to participate in our drive for doorstep donations. Others donated food by bringing it to the Oliver Food Bank on Saturday morning or dropping it off at the Oliver/Osoyoos Sikh Temple.

I am humbled by the kindness you showed on Saturday, and excited to tell you that it added up to more than 6900 pounds of food, once again surpassing last year’s total. It is quite a sight to see our food bank packed with piles of food for those in need. Please remember that the Oliver Food Bank needs donations year-round!

I’m also very grateful to all of the volunteers and supporters that make the food drive a huge success. Thank you to our community partners: Kevin’s NoFrills, Casorso and Company Professional Chartered Accountants, Sundridge Landscapes Ltd., the Oliver/Osoyoos Sikh Temple, Specialty Kitchens & Countertops Ltd., Oliver Alliance Church Youth, the Oliver Food Bank, Oliver Dental Care, Best of India restaurant, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All of these community groups supported us through volunteers and/or in-kind donations. I also need to thank those individuals and families who came out and gave of their time and talents to help us.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is a BC-wide project to support local food banks in their mission to feed the hungry. The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is a non-denominational, community-focused project open to all interested individuals, groups, and businesses that wish to lend a hand. If you as a business, community group or individual are interested in helping out in next year’s food drive, please don’t hesitate to contact me at jordannoftle@hotmail.com. To see province-wide information please go to: www.bctfooddrive.org.

By Jordan Noftle, Oliver area coordinator