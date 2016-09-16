School open house/potluck a huge success

Oliver Elementary School’s “Young Farmers” were the stars of the evening on Thursday night during the school’s open house/potluck in the gymnasium.

The students, who have been nurturing their gardens all summer, set up tables to sell their produce. Little entrepreneurs they were.

Parents and grandparents also attended for the potluck dinner, which was a fabulous spread. Behind the scenes (outside) was Bill from Sundance Video cooking the hotdogs.

Principal Karen Sinclair and vice-principal Diane Haddow were thrilled with the turnout.