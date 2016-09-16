You Are Here: Home » Community » School open house/potluck a huge success

School open house/potluck a huge success

Young farmer Isaac Jones (left) checks out his competition (Justine Vala, middle, and Aidan Wolfe) during the open house at Oliver Elementary School on Thursday. Photos by Lyonel Doherty

Oliver Elementary School’s “Young Farmers” were the stars of the evening on Thursday night during the school’s open house/potluck in the gymnasium.

The students, who have been nurturing their gardens all summer, set up tables to sell their produce. Little entrepreneurs they were.

Parents and grandparents also attended for the potluck dinner, which was a fabulous spread. Behind the scenes (outside) was Bill from Sundance Video cooking the hotdogs.

Principal Karen Sinclair and vice-principal Diane Haddow were thrilled with the turnout.

 

 

 

Teacher Nikki Johnson (left) stands in line for the potluck dinner. At right are Gillian and Lutz Stelzner.

