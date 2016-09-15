Crown gets green light for dangerous offender application for Teneycke

The Crown is one step closer to having prolific offender Ronald Teneycke declared a dangerous offender.

In Penticton court yesterday, the Crown indicated that it had received approval from the Attorney General’s office to go ahead with the application, which could see Teneycke jailed indefinitely.

Teneycke previously pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from crimes he committed in Oliver last summer. These include robbery (Eastside Grocery) and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or disfigure (shooting Oliver man Wayne Belleville in the back). Belleville still argues that the charge should have been attempted murder.

A date has yet to be set for the dangerous offender hearing.