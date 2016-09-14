Kiwanis, Lions, Lioness clubs donate to Cops for Kids

It’s not fun getting pelted with hail after spending long, gruelling days on a bicycle, but it’s all worth it when you see the smile on the faces of children you’re helping.

Those words are from John Bauer, an auxiliary officer with the Kelowna RCMP, who was participating in his sixth consecutive Cops for Kids bike ride to raise funds to assist children in crisis across the Okanagan Valley.

Two teams of riders – made up mainly of RCMP officers and support staff from the Okanagan Valley – took off this past weekend to participate in the 10-day fundraising event.

“The best part of being part of the ride is getting to meet the children you are helping and their families,” Bauer said. “When you think of the kids, it helps you get through the tough parts of the ride.”

Most of the RCMP officers involved take vacation time to participate in the Cops for Kid ride, which shows how important this event is to them, he said.

“It takes a lot of training to get ready for the ride and it can get pretty tiring once you’re into day eight, nine and 10, but it’s a very rewarding experience and I know that’s why I keep coming back every year,” he said. “A lot of the kids we’re helping have been through a lot, so it’s not asking us too much to push through the pain and complete the ride once a year.”

Each and every year since the Cops for Kids ride has taken place, volunteers from Oliver invite the riders to a luncheon at the Oliver Fire Department.

At this year’s luncheon, Lee Chic from the Kiwanis Club of Oliver presented a cheque to the ride for $500, while the Oliver Lions Club also presented a cheque for $500. The Oliver Lioness Club presented a cheque for $350.

Bauer said it’s heartening to see that residents in each community reach out to provide food and monetary donations to the worthy cause.

“The amount of community spirit that comes with being part of this event is incredible,” he said. “They feed us well, which is very important as you have to stay well fuelled to spend long days on the road cycling.”

“It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of.”

By Keith Lacey