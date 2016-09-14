You Are Here: Home » Featured » Tennis tourney sees a lot of ‘love’

Tennis tourney sees a lot of ‘love’

The memorial tennis tournament in Oliver last weekend attracted 36 mixed doubles players. Photo by Graham Jenkinson

The Oliver Tennis Club held their Memorial Tennis Tournament on September 10 & 11.

The tournament, organized by Greg Smith and   Nieves Windley, brought together 36 mixed doubles players, including both local talent and visitors from Kelowna, Summerland, Penticton and Osoyoos. Some great tennis was on display at the Oliver courts during the day, and the players and their guests enjoyed warm Oliver hospitality with a dinner on Saturday evening.

Prize winners in the three divisions included:

Ivan Smid Division: (1st) Eric & Brianne Hearle, and (2nd) Mary Wu & Curtis Hamilton

Peter Perkin Division: (1st) Deb & Andy McGregor, and (2nd) Paul Kinsman & Dian Lees

Heino Best Division: (1st) Erin & Tom Mulhern, and (2nd) Deb & John Edwards

The three divisions were named for three Oliver tennis players who contributed much to the game of tennis and who have since passed away. The memorial tournament is the tennis club’s way of remembering the contributions of these people to support and enhance both youth and adult tennis.

Tournament organizers Nieves Windley and Greg Smith get in on the action. Photo by Graham Jenkinson

By Graham Jenkinson

