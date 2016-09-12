Man discourages off-leash proposal for hike and bike trail

The Town of Oliver is looking at amending its animal control bylaw to allow an off-leash dog area on the hike and bike path.

But not so fast, says resident Richard Loeppky, who wants dogs to remain leashed for everyone’s safety.

Loeppky has responded to a proposal that council will be considering today regarding allowing dogs off leash from dawn to 9 a.m. The initial request came from resident Pat Hampson, who asked council to amend the bylaw to allow dog owners to walk their pets off-leash on the trail (from Fairview bridge north).

But Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said this has the potential to create conflict with trail users, such as runners and cyclists.

She pointed out that Oliver Parks and Recreation does not support the off-leash proposal for the bike path, however, it could support an off-leash designation north of Lion’s Park.

Vaykovich said Parks and Recreation is implementing a future plan that proposes to designate a specific area for off-leash dogs in Lion’s Park.

Loeppky stated the key to dog control on a busy path such as the hike and bike trail is that owners have actual control of their pets.

“Our family loves dogs, but our experience as a family is that even friendly dogs can be unpredictable.”

Loeppky said people walking on the path do not know which dogs are safe.

“I absolutely do not want a dog, whether small or large, to sniff me. A dog that is sniffing is too close for me to know whether the dog is friendly or not.”

Loeppky said Town council has the responsibility to err on the side of safety, and noted that dog owners in Oliver already have an off-leash area in the community park near the recreation centre.

By Lyonel Doherty