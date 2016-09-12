Billy Bob Thornton brings music to Penticton Posted by: dwalton Posted date: September 12, 2016 In: Entertainment- Events, Featured | comment : 0 Billy Bob Thornton leads his rockabilly band the Boxmasters during a show at the Mule in Penticton on Sept. 11 Billy Bob Thornton leads his rockabilly band the Boxmasters during a show at the Mule in Penticton on Sept. 11 Tweet Share ‹ Previous Related posts Bylaw enforcement seeking vandals Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Leave this field empty CAPTCHA Code*