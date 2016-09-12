You Are Here: Home » Featured » Bylaw enforcement seeking vandals

The seat of this picnic table was busted off during a recent act of vandalism. Photo contributed

Bylaw enforcement in Oliver is seeking assistance from the public to identify the individual responsible for recently vandalizing the concrete picnic tables in Lion’s Park.

Information will be passed on to Crown council with recommendations for criminal charges and restitution.

At least one picnic table’s seat was destroyed.

Bylaw enforcement will also be recommending increased ticketing amounts to the Town of Oliver in order to deal with the ongoing graffiti problem in the community, and a more effective procedure to recover the cost (from the offenders) to repair vandalized property.

