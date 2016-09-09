Taxiway paving pleases pilots

Pilots in Oliver for the annual Western Warbirds Association training weekend are very happy to see the new taxiway being paved at the airport.

Association president Dave Watson said the new taxiway will provide easy access for planes to get on and off the runway. “It will improve the flow of aircraft significantly,” he noted.

The Town of Oliver recently approved the new taxiway, which will make the airport more attractive to pilots and will boost the local economy, Watson added.