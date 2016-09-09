You Are Here: Home » Featured » Taxiway paving pleases pilots

Taxiway paving pleases pilots

Posted by: Posted date: September 09, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
Paving crews working on the new taxiway at Oliver Airport stop to admire a Boeing Stearman coming in for this weekend's annual training session. Photo by Lyonel Doherty

Paving crews working on the new taxiway at Oliver Airport stop to admire a Boeing Stearman coming in for this weekend’s annual training session. Photo by Lyonel Doherty

Pilots in Oliver for the annual Western Warbirds Association training weekend are very happy to see the new taxiway being paved at the airport.

Association president Dave Watson said the new taxiway will provide easy access for planes to get on and off the runway. “It will improve the flow of aircraft significantly,” he noted.

The Town of Oliver recently approved the new taxiway, which will make the airport more attractive to pilots and will boost the local economy, Watson added.

 

 

 

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA Image
*

© Oliver Chronicle - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                          Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top