Wineries honoured with prestigious awards

Lieutenant Governor of BC Judith Guichon says wineries like Intersection Estate Winery in Oliver are “leading the way” in the industry.

She made that comment this morning while handing an award of excellence to Intersection for its 2013 Cabernet Franc.

“British Columbians are woefully ignorant about what’s going on in the province,” she said, referring to the success of the local wine industry.

Intersection proprietor Bruce Schmidt said this kind of recognition only comes around once in a while, noting that wine is like a renaissance, with a great deal of potential.

Guichon also presented awards to Hester Creek Estate Winery for its 2013 Syrah Viognier), Kismet Estate Winery for its 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, and Gold Hill Winery for its 2013 Meritage Family Reserve.