Chamber invites people to ‘Coffee Connections’ in Oliver

The South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its second “Chamber Coffee Connections” at Murphy’s Pub in Oliver on September 16 at 8 a.m.

“Our first Coffee Connections was held in Okanagan Falls at the Okanagan Falls pub and we had a great turnout and important issues were brought up to the politicians and representatives that needed to hear them,” said president Corrie Adolph. “Getting our business owners in front of policy makers is a priority for the chamber,” she continued, adding that “It is important that our political leaders know what the issues are, and the more business owners that show up and speak up, the more influence we have.”

The free event will feature business related updates from MLA Linda Larson, Mayor Ron Hovanes, and Okanagan Correctional Centre Warden Steve DiCastri, followed by a question and answer period.

Denise Blashko, the Chamber’s Executive Director, said the meeting allows members to hear important conversations and to get connected and network with other businesses in the region. She noted that business owners and staff can attend, have a free muffin and coffee, talk to elected representatives and business leaders and “be back at work by 9 – 9:30 a.m.”

The next Chamber Coffee Connections will be held later in the fall in Osoyoos.