Travelling magicians perform in Oliver

A travelling magician couple will be performing a two-hour magic show in Oliver and Osoyoos on September 10 and 17, respectively, during a tour throughout the province.

The Oliver show starts at 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Oliver Community Centre.

Bibiana and Jozef Demcak perform under the name The Jozef Magic and Fascinating Friends Family Magic Show and the Osoyoos performance is Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Sonora Community Centre.

“It’s magic and illusion,” said Jozef in an interview last week. “It’s a magic show like you’ve never seen before.”

Some Osoyoos residents, in fact, may have seen the show before when the couple performed here 12 years ago.

“We have levitation and a floating lady on a giant sword,” said Bibiana, before admitting that she will be the floating lady and has apparently survived previous encounters with the giant sword.

The couple even drops suggestions that they could conjure up Houdini. Harry Houdini was a famous magician and illusionist who performed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He is known for his miraculous escapes.

“He is from out of this world,” hints Jozef. “He’s no more a human being, but he does what Houdini used to do.”

“He will be alive, as a spirit, in a different kind of shape and form,” adds Bibiana.

They guard the secret so as not to reveal the element of surprise.

Their poster shows a snake, lizard, turtle and rabbits.

The couple originally came from the former Czechoslovakia, but they are now based in Richmond.

They travel around performing, spending two years in Europe before now travelling throughout B.C. Recently they put on a successful show in Kaslo, but they also perform in larger communities on the Lower Mainland, they said.

Their long truck was eye catching as it parked on Main Street Osoyoos last week.

Magic is now their only source of income, and while they admit they aren’t getting rich, Josef said his career change from teacher to magician saved his life.

He taught for eight years both in Czechoslovakia and Canada, ending up at Toronto’s giant Central Technical School, which at the time had about 3,400 students.

Jozef says his former colleagues who remained in teaching are now dead. The stress of being a teacher there was immense, and after a while he dreaded going to work each day. So he switched to magic.

Now their goal, they said, is to make people happy with their family show. And cover expenses.

Admission is $15 per person at the door. Children aged three and under are admitted free.

By Richard McGuire