BC Thanksgiving Food Drive gearing up in Oliver

For the last five years, the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive has helped restock the Oliver Food Bank’s shelves after a busy summer. Every month, approximately 500 people use the Oliver Food Bank to feed themselves and their families.

In each of the last five years, our “runners” who pick up donated food from doorsteps on collection day have been humbled by your support of those among us who need this extra help. Oliver residents donated over 6500 pounds of food to the Oliver Food Bank during the 2015 BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. It would be wonderful to reach or surpass that total this year!

A sincere thank you to all who have donated in the past and to our community partners for their great support. Our community partners this year are the Oliver Food Bank, Kevin’s NoFrills, Casorso and Company Chartered Professional Accountants, Sunridge Landscapes, Oliver/Osoyoos Sikh Temple, Oliver Alliance Church Youth, Specialty Kitchens and Countertops, The Best of India restaurant, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints and Oliver Dental Care.

Food drive volunteers will be delivering food donation bags the week of September 12 to many Oliver homes for the 6th Annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. The donations in support of the Oliver Food Bank will be picked up on Saturday, September 17. Those who do not receive a bag can drop off non-perishable food donations at the Oliver Food Bank (6047 Station St.) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on collection day: September 17.

For more information please visit www.bctfooddrive.org or contact Jordan Noftle at jordannoftle@hotmail.com.

By Jordan Noftle