Driver rolls vehicle in ditch, but escapes injury

Chip Sabyan from Sabyan Automotive prepares to tow this vehicle that rolled in a ditch off Highway 97 north of Oliver this morning. Photo by Lyonel Doherty

Police and firefighters responded to a single vehicle rollover in a ditch off Highway 97 north of Oliver this morning.

Sergeant Blaine Gervais from the Oliver RCMP reported that a driver travelling southbound (north of Secrest Hill Road) entered a ditch on the other side of the highway. Despite the vehicle landing upside down in water, the driver did not suffer injuries, according to Gervais.

Corporal Brian Evans on scene said the motorist was very fortunate.

Gervais noted the driver was subsequently charged with driving with undue care and attention.

