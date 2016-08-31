Farmers can now host weddings without permit

Farmers across British Columbia will no longer need a permit from the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) to host “agritourism” events such as weddings and concerts.

The new rules, which go into effect immediately, were put in place after several complaints were launched by B.C. farmers who were upset they had to receive permission from the ALC to host events like weddings which they were using to raise additional revenue.

Farmers said numerous weddings were being cancelled because of the inordinate amount of red tape members of the public were being forced to go through to hold a wedding on agricultural land.

B.C. Agriculture Minister Norm Letnick announced that the government is committed to helping farmers grow their business through both farming and agritourism.

“These regulations offer a needed balance, while allowing B.C. farmers to supplement their incomes through secondary activities that support farming and agriculture on their land,” said Letnick.

With the new rules now in place, farmers can now host events like weddings and small concerts without having to obtain a permit if they follow specific regulations, said Letnick.

This includes a limit on the number of guests at each event to 150 people or less, a restriction on the number of events each calendar year up to 10 or less and parking must be on the farm, but can’t be permanent or interfere with the farm’s agricultural productivity, he said.

The farm must also be classified as having farm status under the provincial Assessment Act and now, permanent structures can be built to host these events, he said.

If any of these conditions can’t be met, the farmer will still need to apply to the ALC for a permit, he said.

According to the press release, the restrictions don’t apply to wineries, cideries and meaderies, which can continue to operate and offer special events without requiring an application to the ALC.

Some of the activities that won’t require an application to the ALC include hay, tractor and sleigh rides, farm tours and demonstrations, corn mazes, pumpkin patch tours, seasonal promotional events and special promotional events.

“We welcome these clear definitions as it allows the ALC to continue to preserve farm land, while ensuring property owners have the supplemental incomes needed to be financially viable,” said ALC chair Frank Leonard.

Stan Vander Waal, chair of the B.C. Agricultural Council, said agritourism is very important to farms across B.C. as it allows them to generate additional revenue needed to make their farming operations viable.

