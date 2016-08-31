Local sailor wins US championship

You might be surprised, but US sailors are quite gracious to losing to a Canadian, especially the likes of Rupert Holmes-Smith from Oliver.

The veteran sailor recently won the US national championship for Formula 16 catamarans in Racine, Wisconsin.

The open regatta featured 11 races, and he was the only Canadian competitor in the Formula 16 event.

“The start (of the race) is complicated, there’s a lot of jockeying for position,” said Holmes-Smith about the sport.

“Racing sail boats is rated the second most complex sport behind Formula 1 racing,” he pointed out.

In this particular race in Wisconsin, he did what he always does – strategized where he wanted to be after the start.

“I did well at the start . . . the wind strength was ideal for me,” he said.

Holmes-Smith noted there are so many variables to monitor during a race, such as the wind and waves, and these variables change constantly. “It’s never the same from one instant to the next.”

The key is to make your boat go fast with the conditions you have to work with. And Holmes-Smith did just that, beating out 19 other competitors.

“They were gracious to losing to a Canadian,” he chuckled.

Holmes-Smith, 61, has been sailing since the age of 12. He learned to sail in Osoyoos Lake in 1967.

“What attracted me to sailing was the balance of physical, intellectual, strategy and technology,” he said.

He bought a Formula 16 for its lightweight design and speed, noting, “It’s exciting to sail.”

Holmes-Smith has competed in many races over the years. He won one world championship in Vancouver in 1979, and dominated the Canadian “Fireball” championships several times.

Joining the Lake Osoyoos Sailing Club has brought him much camaraderie among the membership.

“Everyone is very supportive,” he said.

Speaking of support, Holmes-Smith will never forget the time when one fellow sailor was in an Olympic race and gave up the contest to help another sailor in trouble.

He pointed out that sailing is a life-long sport that not only offers excitement but therapy as well.

“When you’re on the water you get to leave all that earthly stuff behind. It’s a great escape . . . and a great excuse to travel.”

But Holmes-Smith said in order to get the most thrill factor out of the sport, you have to invest the time.

The Lake Osoyoos Sailing club is currently preparing for its annual regatta on September 9-11, when the public is encouraged to attend.

By Lyonel Doherty