Another postal postponement

For a second time in as many days, the Canada Post Corporation and the union representing its employees have extended bargaining efforts by another 24 hours.

“This means all job action is postponed until 00:01AM on Wednesday, August 31st,” reads a update from Canada Post’s website.

Canadians were warned that a strike of lockout could have happened as early as July 2, but threats have continually been postponed. The Union of Canadian Postal Workers announced on Aug. 29 that posties in B.C. and Yukon would be refusing overtime duties on Aug. 30 if a settlement had not been reached. However, two mediators convinced both sides to extend negotiations once again.

A member of CUPW who didn’t want to be named said the union won’t agree to a revised pension plan that Canada Post wants to offer new hires, and that the Crown corporation is expecting too much overtime from its employees when it should be hiring more posties.

In a new release from July 2, Canada Post said that to keep the pension from changing for existing employees, “the Corporation made it clear it required a new pension approach for new hires.”

Another update is expected before midnight.