Coronation gives Oliver new Ambassadors

The face of Oliver has been given a makeover.

After representing the community for the past year, the Town’s three Ambassadors passed the torch at last weekend’s coronation at Frank Venables Theatre, making way for four new heiresses.

Manvir Ghadu, Simi Gill, Jasleen Dhillon and Jeevan Gill were all crowned at last weekend’s ceremony, taking the reins from the retiring Ambassadors Sumeet Sandhu, Gavin Buttar and Ishika Gill.

Both generations of ambassadors were part of last weekend’s event, and they were joined in attendance by their ambassador counterparts from several other British Columbia communities.

Over the course of two nights, the program offered its audience the perfect platform to admire the congeniality of each ambassador.

It was an elegant mix of aesthetics between their astutely tailored outfits and their ravishing hairdos, which was compounded after noticing how eloquently they all carried themselves. The uniqueness of their personalities was demonstrated in many ways over the weekend, particularly through the frugal fashion show and impromptu questions.

And the audience was given an intimate account of the outgoing ambassadors’ time in office when they shared a slide show of highlights from the past year. The pictures included a mix of silly and serious poses. It showed off the many communities they visited, the events they volunteered at, a hang-out with Santa and a visit with the Osoyoos Coyotes.

Towards the end of the program, each of the three retiring ambassadors took the podium to address one another. They spoke of their strongest memories over the past year – their stories they shared were mostly unique, except when they spoke about their trip to Merritt’s ambassador event – which they all recounted as their favourite episode together.

Between destinations, it was revealed that much of their boredom was taken care of by Pokemon Go, the new digital game.

Ishika, who the audience learned was nicknamed “Ish-Fish,” said that she and Sandhu were best friends before they were crowned Ambassadors last year, and the program managed to take that relationship even deeper.

Buttar is an avid singer who knows the words to nearly every song – and with the many car rides they took together, Buttar’s voice was heard a lot. But Buttar claims it was more than just him, calling Sandhu his car-jam partner.

The person driving them where they needed to go – in addition to facilitating the whole program – is Lori Martine, who was jokingly thanked for being so tolerant of all the singing that went on.

Their thanks quickly took a much more heartfelt tone, as each of the outgoing ambassadors spoke about how they were moved by Martine’s motherly qualities; her mindfulness and compassion, and her ability to stay positive no matter how much stress came her way.

The four ambassador candidates were told that only two would be crowned. However, the judges felt the competition was too close to call, so all four girls were successful in their bid to become ambassadors.

But before they were crowned, each candidate took a few minutes to thank their sponsors, whose generosity makes the program possible.

Ghadu’s sponsor is the Oliver Lions Club; Dhillon’s support comes from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #97; Simi Gill was propped up by the Oliver Kiwanis Club; and Jeevan Gill was backed by the Oliver Rotary Club.

Through the awards ceremony, the girls were recognized by the judges in their various fields of excellence.

The big winner was Simi Gill, who claimed the awards for People’s Choice, Friendship, Knowledge and Personal Presentation.

Jeevan Gill won the Gold Star Award, and Dhillon claimed the Public Speaking Award.

By Dan Walton