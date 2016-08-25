Ponderosa a music lover’s dream

Big crowds, long lineups and mediocre musicians were all absent last weekend at Ponderosa Art and Music Festival.

Stages were booked with premium talent, the site is surrounded by Rock Creek’s pristine cliffy landscape, and its lush environment made the weekend’s bright sun extra enjoyable.

Like any true hippie music festival, there was no Coca-cola to be found at any of the food vendors; only fresh and organically-grown goods were being sold.

The lineup had something for everyone. For most of the day, the stages were lined with cutting edge rock ’n’ roll – Black Mountain, Timber Timbre (My heart has never throbbed for live music the way it did for Timber Timbre) and Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer were among the headlining organic artists, and at midnight, Stickybuds and Moontricks came on to give the crowd some heavy electronic dance music to groove to. Anybody could easily maneuver themselves to the front row during any performance.

Most of the sets took place at the Pinecone Stage, which looks like a coalesce of a mushroom spore and sunset, and its agrarian look was juxtaposed at night with an animated laser show.

Some concert-goers dressed as if they were frozen in the cultural revolution of the 1960s, while others seemingly came from the future in their neon-laden jumpsuits. But whatever the era, costume or style, almost everybody was wearing their most vibrant colours. And even though everybody made for good company, I was exceptionally impressed by the large proportion of pretty girls in attendance.