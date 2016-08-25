You Are Here: Home » Featured » Okanagan Falls fire mopped up

Okanagan Falls fire mopped up

Posted by: Posted date: August 25, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
Photo by Douglas Drouin Photography

Photo by Douglas Drouin Photography

The wildfire in Okanagan Falls last Sunday night created panic among some residents on Green Lake Road who scrambled to leave their homes. But by Monday morning there were only a few spot fires burning, and by Monday afternoon the blaze was 75 per cent contained. There were some evacuations but no structures were impacted. The cause is still being investigated, however, power line arcing is the suspected culprit. The fire burned more than 16 hectares on the western hillside.      

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA Image
*

© Oliver Chronicle - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                          Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top