Okanagan Falls fire mopped up

The wildfire in Okanagan Falls last Sunday night created panic among some residents on Green Lake Road who scrambled to leave their homes. But by Monday morning there were only a few spot fires burning, and by Monday afternoon the blaze was 75 per cent contained. There were some evacuations but no structures were impacted. The cause is still being investigated, however, power line arcing is the suspected culprit. The fire burned more than 16 hectares on the western hillside.